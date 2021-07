WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The Wilson Mustangs have a new head coach as John Hodges comes in from Dawson to take over the pigskin program.

The Mustangs will battle numbers and be young, but they hope to be in the mix in District with Sands, Loop and Klondike.

