1 seriously injured in Saturday night collision at 34th & Ave. J

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been diverted around 34th & Ave. J while Lubbock police investigate a collision where one person has been seriously injured.

34th Street is closed. Eastbound traffic being diverted onto Avenue K and westbound traffic is being diverted onto I-27 access road.

Lubbock police released this statement on Saturday night:

MCIU Investigators are on scene at 34th Street and Avenue J for a collision with injuries. Officers were called to the scene at 9:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an individual with serious injuries.

Currently, 34th street is closed. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Avenue K. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the I-27 access road. The area will likely be closed for a couple of hours as the investigation is ongoing.

