Midland swimmer Natalie Hinds plays key role as U.S. women relay for bronze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the six members of the United States women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay squad, there is likely no better teammate than Midland’s very own Natalie Hinds.

The U.S. was in fourth position as Hinds jumped in for the third leg of the race. From there, she swam a split time of 53.15 (second highest of the third leg), which put anchor and 2016 gold medalist Simone Manuel in position to claim a spot on the podium.

Hinds’ greatest moment actually came in the preliminaries. While she was unsure of having a role in the final, her role as anchor moved Team USA from fourth position to second which enough to land her a spot to swim in prime time. It was also enough to impress coach Greg Meehan to swim once more. If she hadn’t been selected, that would’ve likely been the end of her Olympic journey.

Along with Manuel, other bronze medal teammates were Erika Brown, Abbie Weitzeil. Caite DeLoof and Olivia Smoliga swam with Hinds in Saturday’s prelims.

Hinds graduated from MIdland High School in 2012, and went to swim for the Florida Gators afterwards. She competed in the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in 2012 and 2016, but was unable to qualify. After her second attempt, she retired from the sport but returned to the pool two hours later.

Saturday night (Sunday morning in Japan) was a successful day for USA Swimming. After the United States went a full 24 hours unable to earn a medal in any sport (first time since 1972), the Stars & Stripes pulled in six at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

While the heavily-favored Australians took gold in the 4 x 100m relay, Canada earned silver as Penny Oleksiak outtouched rival Manuel by .03.

