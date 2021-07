LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 2,300 people are without power in Southwest Lubbock County due to scattered storms in the area.

South Plains Electric Corp. crews are working to restore the outages.

SPEC customers need to call 806-741-0111 to report an outage.

Outages can be tracked on the SPEC website.

