Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Campers gather on ‘Dreamcourt’ for first Andre Emmett Basketball Camp

This weekend marked the First Annual Day Basketball Camp in honor of Red Raider basketball...
This weekend marked the First Annual Day Basketball Camp in honor of Red Raider basketball great, Andre Emmett, who passed away in 2019.(KCBD Photo)
By Bradey King
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend marked the First Annual Day Basketball Camp in honor of Red Raider basketball great, Andre Emmett, who passed away in 2019.

47 campers gathered outside the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club on the “Dreamcourt” that was dedicated to Emmett in 2020.

The one-day camp was organized by Emmett’s family and run by a few of his former Texas Tech teammates.

It will be a yearly event dedicated to carrying out Andre’s legacy and his passion for helping kids.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Crash north of Crosbyton leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured
Source: KCBD Video
1 seriously injured in early morning shooting at Lubbock apartment
KCBD Graphic
1 dead after Saturday night pedestrian crash at 34th & Ave. J
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle wreck near Olton

Latest News

Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
Big 12 committee considering ‘proposals’ to keep Texas, Oklahoma in conference
New Wilson Mustangs Head Coach John Hodges
Pigskin Preview: Wilson Mustangs
Source: KCBD Video
Celebration of Life Bike Ride for Mike Greer
Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs
Pigskin Preview: Sands Mustangs