Campers gather on ‘Dreamcourt’ for first Andre Emmett Basketball Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend marked the First Annual Day Basketball Camp in honor of Red Raider basketball great, Andre Emmett, who passed away in 2019.

47 campers gathered outside the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club on the “Dreamcourt” that was dedicated to Emmett in 2020.

The one-day camp was organized by Emmett’s family and run by a few of his former Texas Tech teammates.

It will be a yearly event dedicated to carrying out Andre’s legacy and his passion for helping kids.

