Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The universities of Texas and Oklahoma are expected to announce whether both will leave the Big 12 Conference today.

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night near 34th Street and Avenue J.

Police say 53-year-old Travis Abbott was not at a crosswalk when he was hit.

The driver had minor injuries.

Get those details here: Pedestrian killed while crossing street at 34th & Ave. J

A slow-moving typhoon is hovering over China.

It has caused flight and train cancellations, evacuation orders and rescues.

It is expected to continue along coastal regions into Japan, but should not have any affect ton the Olympic games.

Get the details here: Typhoon In-fa makes landfall in China after record flooding

Senators could reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as today.

Lawmakers are at odds over how much money should go to public transit.

A vote is expected before the August recess.

Get the latest details here: Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.S.

Less than 58% of U.S. citizens over the age of 12 are fully-vaccinated.

Doctors say nearly all hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated patients.

Read more here: Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on coronavirus

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section .

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines , Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.