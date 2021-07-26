Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Big 12 announcements to come today, Bipartisan infrastructure deal could be sealed soon, COVID cases concern health officials
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

The universities of Texas and Oklahoma are expected to announce whether both will leave the Big 12 Conference today.

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday night near 34th Street and Avenue J.

A slow-moving typhoon is hovering over China.

Senators could reach a bipartisan infrastructure deal as soon as today.

New COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.S.

