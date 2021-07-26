Hottest days of the month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday was the hottest day of July, at least so far. Plus, more than a few locations reported measurable rainfall. You’ll find the list below. There’s more typical summer heat on the way. Here’s an update on the temperature and rain outlooks to close out the month.

A few isolated showers and thundershowers have dotted the area this morning. While limited in coverage there was some heavy rain.

Reminder, if you can hear thunder or see individual lightning strikes, lightning is near enough to strike your location. Move inside: A house, building, or a vehicle.

Spotty storms are likely this afternoon and early this evening. A few of these may produce heavy rain and strong wind gusts. A few showers may linger into early Tuesday.

Outside of storm and shower activity winds will be light, skies partly cloudy, and the air hot. In general, temperatures will peak a few degrees lower than yesterday, ranging from near 90 in the northwest to near 100 in the southeast.

Tomorrow a few stray showers may pop up in the afternoon. Your rain chance will be slim. Tuesday is going to be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.

A few storms are possible Wednesday, but overall the rain chance at your location the rest of the week will be slim.

Temperature will continue to peak from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees in the viewing area. Reminder, in this heat it only takes about 10 minutes for the temperature inside a parked vehicle to become life-threatening. Never leave a child, anyone else, or a pet unattended in a vehicle. Even for a moment.

Don’t forget the sunscreen, water, and hat.

Spotty storms in the area Sunday produced some gusty winds. In Plainview a pine tree was reported uprooted due to a thunderstorm wind gust. The West Texas Mesonet station 6 miles south of Olton recorded a thunderstorm wind gust of 67 mph.

24 rainfall totals as of 6 AM Monday:

0.99 Childress

0.96 Plainview

0.91 Happy

0.74 Hart

0.68 Plains

0.63 Earth

0.48 Hackberry

0.49 Vigo Park

0.36 Olton

0.31 Smyer

0.21 Dimmitt

0.10 Abernathy

0.09 Aiken

0.08 Ralls

0.07 Adrian

0.07 Amherst

0.02 Caprock Canyons

0.02 Northfield

0.01 Estelline

0.01 Memphis

0.01 Van Horn

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock, TTU West Texas Mesonet, and viewers like you.

