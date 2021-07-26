KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Vivian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Vivian, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 10-month old pup who has been with the shelter for nearly a month.

A concerned citizen brought her in.

She is sweet and loving. She is also up-to-date on her shot, is spayed and microchipped.

Vivian’s adoption fees for Monday, July 26, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

