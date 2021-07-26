Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Vivian

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Vivian, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a 10-month old pup who has been with the shelter for nearly a month.

A concerned citizen brought her in.

She is sweet and loving. She is also up-to-date on her shot, is spayed and microchipped.

Vivian’s adoption fees for Monday, July 26, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Source: KCBD Video
Pedestrian killed while crossing street at 34th & Ave. J
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Source: KCBD Video
1 seriously injured in early morning shooting at Lubbock apartment
Crash north of Crosbyton leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Vivian
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Vivian
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jennifer
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jennifer
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Jennifer
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Fri., July 23
Meet Biscuit!
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biscuit