Longhorns, Sooners not renewing media grant rights with Big 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (MEDIA RELEASE) - The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025.

Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement.

The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.

However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.

The information is provided by UT News.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.