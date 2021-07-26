Lubbock Christian announces new CFO

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University has announced the appointment of Andy Burcham as the new Chief Financial Officer for the university.

Burcham comes to the university from the City of Lubbock, where he has served as the City’s CFO and most recently as the Assistant Director of Electric Utilities and CFO for Lubbock Power & Light.

Andy is a native of Lubbock, holding a business degree from Lubbock Christian University (’90) and an MBA from Texas Tech University. He served as CFO for the City of Lubbock from 2008 through 2012. Burcham served as Assistant Vice Chancellor for Treasury and Cash Management at the Texas Tech University System from April of 2012 until his hiring by LP&L in September of 2013.

“After a national search that surfaced a number of impressive candidates from across the country, we found our new CFO right here in Lubbock,” stated President Scott McDowell. “Andy brings a significant amount of broad financial expertise along with a unique mix of customer focused experience that makes him the ideal candidate for this role. Combine those qualifications with his deep connections to the Lubbock community and his family roots here at LCU and it is hard to imagine a better fit. We look forward to Andy joining our team and helping us strengthen our commitment to being Lubbock’s Christian University.”

As the CFO for the university, Burcham will work directly with President McDowell and will lead all financial operations of the institution, including the development of short and long-term financial and operational strategies to meet the challenging trends in higher education. Serving as a member of the Senior Leadership Team, he will assist President McDowell in the active financial management of the institution. System responsibilities include budgeting, accounting, and reporting for all operations; investment of operating and endowment funds; and financial oversight of capital projects.

“I am very honored to have been selected to lead the financial operations of Lubbock Christian University,” Burcham shared regarding his recent appointment. “My father taught at the university for 38 years, and my wife and I spent four years there as undergraduate students – LCU is a very special place to me and my family. As an alumnus, I have a deep desire to see the university succeed, and I look forward to working with the wonderful team there to continue the success of those who have come before me.”

Burcham brings over 20 years of experience leading municipal and higher education financial operations, including accounting, finance, purchasing, human resources, risk management, treasury management, capital financing, business development, and customer service.

Burcham will be replacing Al Roberts who is retiring from the position. Prior to working at LCU, Roberts experienced a distinguished and successful 30-year career in telecommunications, occupying executive positions within Verizon, Qwest, and Century Link. Roberts has been serving the university in various leadership roles since 2010, when he first became a member of the Lubbock Christian University Board of Trustees. He then served as President of the LCU Foundation, and more recently, he served as one of the members of the Presidential Interim Leadership Team. After the appointment of Dr. Scott McDowell as LCU’s seventh president, Roberts served as the university’s CFO. His professional experience, expertise, and leadership have been invaluable in contributing to the momentum that is being experienced by LCU.

