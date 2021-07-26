Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Meteor seen lighting up the Texas sky Sunday night

An explosion reportedly could be heard over parts of North and East Texas
Bryan, Texas Meteor
Bryan, Texas Meteor
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Soon after 9 pm Sunday, reports of a meteor buzzing over the Brazos Valley’s and Texas sky started to fill social media. Anything from a “huge object covered in flames” falling through the Austin sky to a “possible UFO” that was caught on the dashcam of a Tesla were some of the first tweets reporting the phenomenon.

There were additional reports of a loud ‘boom’ in parts of North and East Texas around 9:10 pm. Rockwall Emergency vehicles responded to unconfirmed reports that the falling object may have landed of FM 551 by 9:20 pm.

Caution in video below: explicit language

More details will be updated as and if they become available. Did you catch the sight in the sky Sunday night? Upload your pictures or videos here!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Source: KCBD Video
Pedestrian killed while crossing street at 34th & Ave. J
Source: KCBD Video
Victim identified in early morning shooting Saturday at Lubbock apartment
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
3 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Victim identified in early morning shooting Saturday at Lubbock apartment
Abilene-born Paige McPherson narrowly misses second Olympic medal
Nelly to perform at Cook's Garage in Lubbock, TX.
Nelly to perform at Cook’s Garage
KCBD News at Noon
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
3 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock