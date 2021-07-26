Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

More heat, minimal rain chances for the week

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The summer heat and drier conditions look to remain in the forecast for the last workweek of July.

Summer heat is sticking around for the last week of July
Summer heat is sticking around for the last week of July(KCBD)

Monday will be a repeat of Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a slight rain chance in the afternoon. Although most of the KCBD viewing area will likely stay dry, any isolated storms that do develop have the potential to drop some heavy rain and bring gusty winds.

Temperatures warming up even more for Tuesday with a high of 97 degrees in Lubbock. Areas off of the Caprock can expect triple digits for much of this week. Beyond Monday, rain chances leave the forecast and a much drier pattern settles in for the next 7 days.

A reminder to stay hydrated in this summer heat, avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, and NEVER leave a child or pet in a car. These tips could potentially save a life and help beat the heat.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Crash north of Crosbyton leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured
Source: KCBD Video
1 seriously injured in early morning shooting at Lubbock apartment
KCBD Graphic
1 dead after Saturday night pedestrian crash at 34th & Ave. J
Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle wreck near Olton

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, July 24
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, July 24
Hot and mainly dry for today
July heat is here, slight chance of rain remains
Hot and mainly dry for the weekend
Hotter weekend ahead
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, July 23