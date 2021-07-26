More heat, minimal rain chances for the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The summer heat and drier conditions look to remain in the forecast for the last workweek of July.

Summer heat is sticking around for the last week of July (KCBD)

Monday will be a repeat of Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a slight rain chance in the afternoon. Although most of the KCBD viewing area will likely stay dry, any isolated storms that do develop have the potential to drop some heavy rain and bring gusty winds.

Temperatures warming up even more for Tuesday with a high of 97 degrees in Lubbock. Areas off of the Caprock can expect triple digits for much of this week. Beyond Monday, rain chances leave the forecast and a much drier pattern settles in for the next 7 days.

A reminder to stay hydrated in this summer heat, avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, and NEVER leave a child or pet in a car. These tips could potentially save a life and help beat the heat.

