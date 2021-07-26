Nelly to perform at Cook’s Garage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Nelly will be live in concert with his full band on Sunday, October 10, at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock, with special guest’s Blanco Brown and Harper Grace.

Cook’s Garage is also welcoming rising star DJ, DJSC spinning between sets to keep the party rolling all night long.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10:00 a.m.

This Fall, Grammy award winning artist Nelly sets out on two incredible live concert series where he will headline 30+ Country music inspired concerts that has a Lil Bit of something for everybody.

Coming off of his continued success in Country music with new hits like Cool Again with Kane Brown, Good Times Roll with Jimmie Allen and Lil Bit with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly is ready to bring an incredibly rare experience to the road as he travels with a full band for the first time along with a production that can best be described as “MUST SEE”.

