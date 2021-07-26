Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid
Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KLONDIKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Klondike Cougars are coming off a super successful season where they went 11-1.

With three starters back on both sides of the ball, Klondike is preseason ranked #8 in Class 1A Division II.

Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid has done a terrific job with the Cougars Pigskin Program.

They’ll look to repeat as District Champs as the face Sands, Loop and Wilson.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Sunday, July 25, 2021

