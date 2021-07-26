Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KLONDIKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Klondike Cougars are coming off a super successful season where they went 11-1.
With three starters back on both sides of the ball, Klondike is preseason ranked #8 in Class 1A Division II.
Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid has done a terrific job with the Cougars Pigskin Program.
They’ll look to repeat as District Champs as the face Sands, Loop and Wilson.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.