Pigskin Preview: Klondike Cougars

KLONDIKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Klondike Cougars are coming off a super successful season where they went 11-1.

With three starters back on both sides of the ball, Klondike is preseason ranked #8 in Class 1A Division II.

Head Coach Dalton DeGraffenreid has done a terrific job with the Cougars Pigskin Program.

They’ll look to repeat as District Champs as the face Sands, Loop and Wilson.

