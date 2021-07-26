On target! U.S. shooters dominate with three golds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While the United States swimmers have reasserted their dominance in the pool, touching the wall for three medals in the first two days at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, athletes one hour away at the Asaka Shooting Range are doing likewise. As the sun set Monday evening in Tokyo, the American shooters ended the day with two more gold medals- in Men’s Skeet and Women’s Skeet.

The first win was for Colorado Springs-native Amber English, who did not have to travel very far to train. While her last-remaining opponent was reigning gold medalist Diana Bacosi of Italy, English set an Olympic record landing 56 target hits, out of a possible 60. Even though she missed her final shot, the two misses from Bacosi were all she needed for the one-score win. Meng Wei of China took bronze with 46.

Shortly afterwards came the men’s final where Vincent Hancock (Eatonton, Ga.) also set an Olympic record as he claimed his third career gold medal (to go with Beijing 2008, London 2012). Hancock had a much-stronger showing than his last Olympic appearance, which was a 15th place showing in 2016. On Monday, he only had one miss and was perfect on his final 34 shots, earning a final score of 59. That was four points better than Denmark’s Jesper Hansen, who was awarded silver. The bronze medalist was Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait, who scored 46.

The two wins come one day after William Shaner (Lexington, Ky.) set an Olympic record of his own, as he outshot Lihao Shang of China by .7 points for gold in the men’s 10 metre air rifle competition. That competition allows for 24 shots, as he gained more points for his accuracy midway through Sunday’s final.

The United States has a chance add more shooting medals Monday evening CST at the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Competition is set to begin 7 p.m. and can be seen across the NBC networks.

