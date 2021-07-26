UMC continues to require masks for staff, patients, visitors

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has updated their visitation guidelines as of Monday, July 26, 2021.

The following news release was sent Monday afternoon:

UMC strives to always ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, as we assess current visitation and mask protocols. As UMC continues to follow CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, we are updating visitation policies, effective Monday, July 26, 2021.

As you prepare for a visit to UMC, please keep the following in mind:

UMC will continue to require masks for staff, patients, and visitors.

UMC adjusted visitation guidelines to allow additional visitors:

Non-COVID can have visitors of all ages:

Two visitors per patient per day.

For end of life – five visitors at a time with no maximum number of visitors.

To continue to keep Lubbock safe and healthy, we are not allowing COVID patients to have visitors, with few exceptions:

Family Birth Center may have one coach or partner per patient

Patients under 18 may have two visitors per patient per day

NICU may have mother + one other visitor

End of Life may have up to two visitors at a time with prior authorization

