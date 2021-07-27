Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm

By Gray News Staff and 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police have arrested two people on child neglect charges after police discovered an 11-month-old child had suffered severe burns and other injuries.

Evansville police tell WFIE the infant’s father, Khauyl Hunter, and his girlfriend, Aisha Kinyanjui, were arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered the girl’s condition a day earlier at a gas station.

The infant was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where doctors said the baby suffered third-degree burns on 15% of her body, mainly on her face and buttocks. They also discovered the child was suffering from a broken left arm.

The burns were so severe, the baby was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. The child also suffered from dehydration and appeared to be wearing a diaper that had been soiled for several days.

Hunter and Kinyanjui were placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where records show both are being held without bond.

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEC and Big 12
Texas Tech, Big 12 issue statements on University of Texas and Oklahoma not renewing after 2025
Source: KCBD Video
Victim identified in early morning shooting Saturday at Lubbock apartment
Nelly to perform at Cook's Garage in Lubbock, TX.
Nelly to perform at Cook’s Garage
SPEC outage map July 26, 2021
Power restored to most SPEC customers in southwest Lubbock County
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
3 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock

Latest News

Christopher Darren Caudillo, 21, of Lubbock
Lubbock man indicted on charge of sexual assault of a child
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden considers requiring federal workers to be vaccinated
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories