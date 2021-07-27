Local Listings
Amarillo police arrest suspect in explosion at residence on Lenwood Drive

Erfan Salmanzadeh
Erfan Salmanzadeh(Randall County)
By Bailie Myers and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a suspect in an explosion that occurred at a residence in South Amarillo yesterday.

Officials said 32-year-old Erfan Salmanzadeh was detained on scene.

Components used to make explosives were located in the alley, backyard and residence of the home.

Salmanzadeh was arrested for possession of components of explosives, a third degree felony.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Police were called about 4:00 p.m. to the scene in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on reports of an explosion.

Upon arrival, police evacuated 14 homes in the surrounding area.

Bomb Team Technicians began securing evidence at the scene, along with FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Amarillo Fire Department.

As of this morning, they are still on the scene.

Officials said technicians with the APD Bomb Team will continue to investigate today and traffic in the area will be affected.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return late last night under supervision to retrieve items from their home.

Officials said the displaced are not set up at a central location, and many are staying with relatives or friends.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

