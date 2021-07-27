Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Big 12 shakeup has potential economic impact on Lubbock

Home games against UT & OU bring in the most money. What happens when they leave the conference?
By Blair Sabol
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The uncertainty of this situation for the Big 12 and Texas Tech is troubling city leaders about the hit Lubbock’s economy would take from the loss of certain games.

This weekend, Mayor Dan Pope shared his concern in a letter to Governor Abbott, asking him to intervene.

Lubbock mayor Dan Pope wrote to Gov. Abbott urging him to intervene as the future of the Big 12...
Lubbock mayor Dan Pope wrote to Gov. Abbott urging him to intervene as the future of the Big 12 and Texas Tech remain uncertain.(Facebook/Mayor Dan Pope)

The city and university share a unique bond, the latter serving as the largest driver of the local economy.

“This is important to Lubbock, Texas. And that’s our job is to advocate for Texas Tech and Lubbock,” Mayor Pope said.

A single conference football home game can bring in $10 million dollars for businesses.

Games against the very rivals planning their exit (UT and OU) are the ones that bring in the most money.

“When they [fans] come to town, they don’t just go to the game. They stay in hotels, they eat and drink at our bars and restaurants. They go to our retails stores, they go to our museums, they go see live music. Those dollars allow our local businesses to thrive,” Pope said.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has advocated for the state to intervene and keep the Big 12 as is.

READ MORE: Lubbock Chamber petitions Gov. Abbott to preserve Big 12 conference

But Mayor Pope says good riddance to the teams that want to go. But he hopes that the state can make sure Texas Tech doesn’t fall behind, in the fallout.

“I just want to make certain, that things don’t get in such a rush, that we have an implosion and it weakens Texas Tech and Lubbock,” he said. “I think we always have to advocate for West Texas.”

And he’s got a positive outlook, that this could lead to better things on the horizon.

“There’s a bright, bright day ahead for our community. We don’t know exactly what that looks like today, but we’ll get there.”

Governor Abbott has met with Texas Tech officials in Austin this past weekend.

Though, it’s unclear if any decisions or promises have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEC and Big 12
Texas Tech, Big 12 issue statements on University of Texas and Oklahoma not renewing after 2025
Source: KCBD Video
Victim identified in early morning shooting Saturday at Lubbock apartment
Nelly to perform at Cook's Garage in Lubbock, TX.
Nelly to perform at Cook’s Garage
SPEC outage map July 26, 2021
Power restored to most SPEC customers in southwest Lubbock County
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
3 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds
Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds
Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
Big 12 committee considering proposals to keep Texas, Oklahoma in conference
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock Chamber asking governor to intervene in Big 12 shakeup
Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce President & CEO
Lubbock Chamber petitions Gov. Abbott to preserve Big 12 conference