Big 12 shakeup has potential economic impact on Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The uncertainty of this situation for the Big 12 and Texas Tech is troubling city leaders about the hit Lubbock’s economy would take from the loss of certain games.

This weekend, Mayor Dan Pope shared his concern in a letter to Governor Abbott, asking him to intervene.

The city and university share a unique bond, the latter serving as the largest driver of the local economy.

“This is important to Lubbock, Texas. And that’s our job is to advocate for Texas Tech and Lubbock,” Mayor Pope said.

A single conference football home game can bring in $10 million dollars for businesses.

Games against the very rivals planning their exit (UT and OU) are the ones that bring in the most money.

“When they [fans] come to town, they don’t just go to the game. They stay in hotels, they eat and drink at our bars and restaurants. They go to our retails stores, they go to our museums, they go see live music. Those dollars allow our local businesses to thrive,” Pope said.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce has advocated for the state to intervene and keep the Big 12 as is.

But Mayor Pope says good riddance to the teams that want to go. But he hopes that the state can make sure Texas Tech doesn’t fall behind, in the fallout.

“I just want to make certain, that things don’t get in such a rush, that we have an implosion and it weakens Texas Tech and Lubbock,” he said. “I think we always have to advocate for West Texas.”

And he’s got a positive outlook, that this could lead to better things on the horizon.

“There’s a bright, bright day ahead for our community. We don’t know exactly what that looks like today, but we’ll get there.”

Governor Abbott has met with Texas Tech officials in Austin this past weekend.

Though, it’s unclear if any decisions or promises have been made at this time.

