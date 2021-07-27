Local Listings
City of Lubbock holding daily drive-thru COVID-19 testing

City of Lubbock Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing
City of Lubbock Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Public Health Department is holding a drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 testing until 6 p.m.

The clinic is located at 806 18th Street.

*No appointment or registration needed

*Free of charge regardless of insurance status

*Travel testing/asymptomatic testing allowed

*24-48 hours for results

The clinics will be held Monday-Friday from Noon-6 p.m.

For more info, call 806-775-2933

