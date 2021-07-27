Consider This: Shame on our Governor and Big 12 Leadership

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Disappointed doesn’t come close in describing how Texas Tech fans and alumni feel about what’s happening to the big 12 right now.

This week universities of Oklahoma and Texas took the first official step to leave the conference after last week fox did not renew tv rights of the big 12. And ESPN has been working behind the scenes created these exits to have one power conference with huge tv money.

The impact of this decision signals the potential demise of the Big 12 and stands to be devastating to Texas Tech sports and will be a major blow to the Lubbock economy overall.

Consider This: Shame on Big 12 commissioner Bowlsby and the big 12 committee for a colossal lack of leadership.

But the greatest betrayal was closer to home. The governor of Texas has been complicit by enabling secret negotiations of a state-owned entity that will cause the devaluing of the athletic programs of every school in the state. And for what? So that his alma mater could have a more lucrative television contract.

It’s time to start asking the question, what did Greg Abbott know and when did he know it?

If the university of Texas intends to abandon the state in search of television dollars there must be consequences.

For anyone wanting to share their opinion on the matter directly with the governor’s office, there is a link on our website to do just that.

Join me and let’s send a message to Governor Abbott now, and then we can act according to his response at the polls next march.

https://gov.texas.gov/contact

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at: KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404 ‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.