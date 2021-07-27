Local Listings
Consider This: Thank you to a Hero

By Dan Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A special thank you to a hero tonight.

We will never forget the sacrifice Lubbock County Sgt. Joshua Bartlett made. As sheriff Rowe said, Bartlett gave his life while saving the lives of fellow law officers. As we showed you last Friday, It was incredible -but not surprising- to see the outpouring of support from law enforcement across the state and even around the country, who traveled here to pay their respects.

Sgt. Bartlett served two tours in Iraq. He received multiple commendations, including the purple heart. He then served Lubbock County selflessly and honorably for an entire decade.

Please remember his wife and three sons as they continue coping with this tragedy. And thank you to all the brave men and women who brought the deadly stand-off to an end and to all who serve and protect by putting their lives on the line every day.

And finally, thank you to a very special hero. We salute sergeant Joshua Blake Bartlett.

‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

