Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The University of Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 Conference to possibly join the Southeastern Conference.

Both schools said they will not review media rights with the conference after 2025.

Texas Tech calls the decision disappointing.

With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12 Get the latest here:

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lubbock County.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 68 new cases Monday with two more deaths over the weekend.

There are 768 active cases.

The nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in southeast Oregon.

Firefighters say this Bootleg Fire is more than halfway contained.

Progress has been made because of favorable weather.

Western wildfire smoke, heat dome may worsen air quality in East Read more here:

New York City will require all city employees to get a COVID vaccine or undergo weekly testing in September.

Unvaccinated employees must wear masks indoors at all times starting Monday.

California is also requiring all state employees and health care workers get vaccinated or undergo regular testing.

Get those stories here: NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers

President Joe Biden says the U.S. combat mission in Iraq will wrap up by the end of this year.

U.S. troops will continue training and supporting Iraqi forces in the fight against Islamic State terrorist.

Read the details here: Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section .

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines , Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter .

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.