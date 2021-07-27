Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Texas Tech ‘disappointed’ in SEC prospects, COVID still rising in Lubbock County, U.S. to end combat in Iraq
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

The University of Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 Conference to possibly join the Southeastern Conference.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lubbock County.

  • The Lubbock Health Department reported 68 new cases Monday with two more deaths over the weekend.
  • There are 768 active cases.

The nation’s largest wildfire continues to burn in southeast Oregon.

New York City will require all city employees to get a COVID vaccine or undergo weekly testing in September.

President Joe Biden says the U.S. combat mission in Iraq will wrap up by the end of this year.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
Victim identified in early morning shooting Saturday at Lubbock apartment
SEC and Big 12
Texas Tech, Big 12 issue statements on University of Texas and Oklahoma not renewing after 2025
Nelly to perform at Cook's Garage in Lubbock, TX.
Nelly to perform at Cook’s Garage
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
3 seriously injured after crash Saturday morning in Lubbock
SPEC outage map July 26, 2021
Power restored to most SPEC customers in southwest Lubbock County

Latest News

Never leave anyone in a vehicle. Temperatures can become life-threatening in just minutes.
Spotty thunderstorm rains
hemp
Hemp fiber industry could be as profitable as cotton, but industry still in infancy, experts say
Roxzine Stinson is the new Lubbock County Elections Administrator
New Lubbock County Elections Administrator takes helm of office after 16 years as Chief Deputy
SEC and Big 12
Texas Tech, Big 12 issue statements on University of Texas and Oklahoma not renewing after 2025