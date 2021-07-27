Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Barrio Guadalupe Community Movie Night
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be holding a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Barrio Guadalupe Community Movie Night.
When: Friday, July 30, 2021, 6:30 - 8:00 p.m.
Where: Aztlan Park, 1st Street and Avenue K (by the mural)
The City of Lubbock Health Department will offer the Pfizer vaccine (ages 12+)
There will be hot dogs, cotton candy and other treats.
*Organized by Barrio Guadalupe Neighborhood Association & Amerigroup*
For more information, call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.
