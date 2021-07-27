Local Listings
‘Hank the Cowdog’ author performs at National Ranching Heritage Center

Author John R. Erickson will give two 30-minute performances at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday at...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Hank the Cowdog” author John R. Erickson will bring to life the characters from his award-winning children’s book series in two 30-minute presentations at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University.

“Many generations of families have reared their children on Erickson’s books about a cowdog named Hank who thinks he’s in charge of ranch security at a fictional M Cross Ranch,” said Julie Hodges, Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education at the NRHC.

“His performances include reading selections from his books and performing songs related to the fictional characters,” Hodges explained.

Erickson is a native of Perryton, Texas, and has published 90 books and more than 600 articles, but he is best known as the author of the Hank the Cowdog series of books, audio books and stage plays.

“The series began in 1982 as a self-publishing venture in his garage and has endured to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide and become one of the nation’s most popular series for children and families,” Hodges said.

Copies of his books will be on sale at the NRHC, and Erickson will be available to autograph books between presentations.

The NRHC is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The historic park closes daily at 4 p.m., but the indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m. For additional information, see www.nrhc.ttu.edu, call 806-742-0498 or email ranchhc@ttu.edu.

