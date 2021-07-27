Harmony Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2021-22 school year

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Harmony Public Schools West Texas district announced its policy today that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

Harmony Public Schools West Texas district will welcome back students when campuses fully re-open August 11.

Harmony Public Schools West Texas district is a network of six tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools located in El Paso, Odessa, and Lubbock that provides high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK - Grade 12. Harmony Public Schools West Texas is an A-Rated district by the Texas Education Agency and has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report among its top high schools in America.

