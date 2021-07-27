Local Listings
Harmony Public Schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2021-22 school year

Harmony Science Academy
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Harmony Public Schools West Texas district announced its policy today that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

Harmony Public Schools West Texas district will welcome back students when campuses fully re-open August 11.

Harmony Public Schools West Texas district is a network of six tuition-free, open enrollment public charter schools located in El Paso, Odessa, and Lubbock that provides high-quality education with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in PreK - Grade 12. Harmony Public Schools West Texas is an A-Rated district by the Texas Education Agency and has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report among its top high schools in America.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Harmony Public Schools

