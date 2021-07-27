Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Remus

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Remus, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Remus is a 7-year-old Labrador retriever who has been at the shelter for more than a month.

He is sweet and loveable. He is also up-to-date on his shots, fixed and microchipped.

Remus’ adoption fees are waived for Tuesday, July 27.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.

