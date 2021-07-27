Local Listings
Lubbock man federally indicted on charge of attempted enticement of a minor

Pedro Duarte Jr., 37, of Lubbock
Pedro Duarte Jr., 37, of Lubbock(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pedro Duarte Jr., 37, of Lubbock was indicted on July 14, 2021, for the federal charge of attempted enticement of a minor.

According to the police report, on May 18, 2021, Duarte knowingly used a facility and means of interstate and foreign commerce to attempt to persuade, entice, and induce a person under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.

In district court, on May 18, Duarte was charged with online solicitation of a minor. However, he has not been indicted in district court at this time.

Pedro Duarte Jr. has been in jail since May 18, 2021, on hold for US Marshals.

