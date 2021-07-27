Local Listings
Lubbock man indicted on charge of sexual assault of a child

Christopher Darren Caudillo, 21, of Lubbock
Christopher Darren Caudillo, 21, of Lubbock(LCDC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Darren Caudillo, 21, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

According to the police report, the assault occurred on November 1, 2020.

Caudillo is charged with having sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17.

The victim told investigators she and her friend were hanging out at Caudillo’s house but doesn’t remember a lot since she was “drunk.”

The victim said she remember Caudillo trying to take the her pants off and told him no, but blacked out shortly after.

According to the police report, the victim said she woke up the next day in Caudillo’s bed and wasn’t wearing any clothes.

The victim told investigator’s the only people who were told about the incident was the victim’s mother and Caudillo’s “baby mama.” According to the police report, Caudillo’s “baby mama” threatened to hurt her if Caudillo went to prison.

Christopher Darren Caudillo is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He has been in jail since November 23, 2020.

This is an ongoing investigation.

