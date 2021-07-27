Local Listings
Matt Mooney’s local basketball camp returns

(KSFY)
By Bradey King
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Matt Mooney’s 3rd Annual Basketball Camp began today in Lubbock.

The former Red Raider great was joined by several of his teammates from Texas Tech’s Final Four run including Tariq Owens, and Davide Moretti who made the trek to LBK all the way from Italy.

Mooney says the camp continues to evolve year after year and he’s passionate about passing on his knowledge to the next generation of hoopers here in Lubbock.

