Meet the TTU Football Coaches at Quarterback S.A.C.K. Kick-Off Lunch

RMHC of the Southwest is getting geared up for their 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K., sponsored by United Supermarkets.(Ronald McDonald House Charities)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - RMHC of the Southwest is getting geared up for their 20th season of Quarterback S.A.C.K., sponsored by United Supermarkets. To kick-off the TTU football season, RMHC of the Southwest will be hosting a lunch on Friday, July 30th at The Texas Tech Club. The lunch will feature head coach, Matt Wells, and defensive line coach and Quarterback S.A.C.K. Chair-Coach, Paul Randolph.

“Coach Matt Wells and the staff will be there to give you a sneak preview of the upcoming season. You don’t want to miss that,” says Coach Paul Randolph. “Show up so we can have a winning season for Red Raiders and kids and their families.”

Tickets are $30 per person and $50 for two people. Tickets can be purchased online at //www.rmhcsouthwest.com/quarterback-sack.

For 20 years, Texas Tech University Athletics has partnered with RMHC of the Southwest for this fun campaign. Quarterback S.A.C.K. (Supporting And Comforting Kids) is a fun tradition for fans to celebrate anytime a Red Raider takes down (SACKS) an opposing team’s quarterback! Fans pledge a dollar amount per sack, the Red Raiders defense takes down the opposing team’s quarterback, and families win!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest.

