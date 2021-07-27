Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Guthrie Jaguars open 2021 with a new coach as Jeff Denton takes over the Pigskin Program.

With all the history and incredibly manicured Jack Huey Field, there’s a lot of excitement for the Jags, who went 3-7 last year.

Six offensive and six defensive starters are back so Guthrie looks to be moving upward.

The Jaguars are in District with Jayton, Motley County, Southland and Patton Springs.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.