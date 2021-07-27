Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Guthrie Jaguars open 2021 with a new coach as Jeff Denton takes over the Pigskin Program.

With all the history and incredibly manicured Jack Huey Field, there’s a lot of excitement for the Jags, who went 3-7 last year.

Six offensive and six defensive starters are back so Guthrie looks to be moving upward.

The Jaguars are in District with Jayton, Motley County, Southland and Patton Springs.

