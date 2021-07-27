Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Jayton Jaybirds went 11-2 last year losing to eventual State Champion Balmorhea.

Returning two offensive and one defensive starter, Jayton is used to reloading under great gridiron guru coach Josh Stanaland.

The Jaybirds are preseason ranked #9 in Class 1A Division II.

After some great tests in non-district, Jayton resides in District with #1 Motley County. That will be a big battle when they meet plus Patton Springs, Guthrie and Southland will all be improved in 2021.

