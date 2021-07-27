Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors

Local Listings
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Motley County Matadors played for the State Championship two years ago. Last year they went 9-3.

This year expectations are extremely high with a slew of Seniors on the squad with four offensive and five defensive starts back.

Motley County is preseason ranked #1 in Class 1A Division II.

Head Coach Mike Bigham has done an incredible job out in Matador. He has a tough non-district slate and District has #9 Jayton and much improved Guthrie, Patton Springs and Southland.

