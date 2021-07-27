Silver Surge: United States moves atop medal table with 11 medals earned Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just 72 hours after opening the Tokyo 2020 Games without any medal on the first day, the United States now leads the overall count with 25 overall- 11 of which came Tuesday.

The first medals were earned at the Tokyo Aquatics Center as 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby of Seward, Alaska turned in one of the most unexpected finishes of this year’s Olympics as she upset fellow American and 2016 gold medalist Lilly King in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke. King finished with the race earning bronze, while a live audience watching from her hometown celebrated.

In the meantime, Honolulu’s Carissa Moore made waves and history becoming the first gold medal surfer. While Japan has been expecting an approaching typhoon, Moore said the unpredictable weather actually added to the experience.

“We were actually praying for a typhoon while heading into the competition,” she joked while being interviewed for the Today Show. “I really wanted some waves to perform, but the conditions were actually quite challenging today. It was a lot of water moving”

Silver was the main color for Team USA on Tuesday. Of the 11 medals issued, five were silver.

Aside from the silver earned in gymnastics’ women’s team all-around, largely related to the sudden departure of lead gymnast Simone Biles, the day’s other silver medals include:

2016 Olympic diver Jessica Parrato wins first Olympic medal, as she and teammate Delaney Schnell finish second in the Women’s 10m Platform final.

The equestrian dressage team of Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery. Peters, 56, became the oldest Olympian in 69 years to win a medal.

The women’s softball team who fell 2-0 to Japan, 24 hours after defeating the host-nation with a 2-1 walkoff win.

Shooters Lucas Kozeniesky and Mary Tucker in the inaugural Mixed 10m Air Rifle Team event.

King not the only one unable to defend a title earned at the Rio 2016 Games. Reigning gold medalist Ryan Murphy finished third in the Men’s 100m Backstroke, and first-time Olympian Regan Smith did likewise on the women’s side. In the women’s triathlon, veteran Katie Zafares was third to cross the finish line, as she registered a time of 1:56:50.

