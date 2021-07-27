Temps in the upper to mid 90s, possible isolated showers on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, a hot day over the South Plains and limited storms for the region. Some communities have soared to the upper 90s on this Tuesday, but most are in the mid 90s.

Mid-week forecast calling for more 90s for the region and a mixture of sun and clouds. There is a possibility of some morning showers and storms moving from the east and southeast region into the central areas on Wednesday through mid-day. However, computer models aren’t agreeing on coverage amounts and locations for the rain. Therefore, it appears that it will be isolated showers and maybe a few storms with heavy rain for mainly the southern South Plains.

The remainder of the week should be dry and hot, until late weekend.

Monday and Tuesday could see the return of 80s to the region and a better chance for some widely scattered showers and storms.

