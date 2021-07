Tip A Cop for Special Olympics at Texas Roadhouse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Join the Lubbock Police Department at Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock on Thursday, July 29, from 5-9pm for a special Tip-A-Cop fundraiser.

Lubbock Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will be working with Texas Roadhouse to collect donations for Special Olympics Texas.

This is a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Join Lubbock Police Officers at Texas Roadhouse from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 29 as they serve with Special Olympics Athletes and collect donations for Special Olympics Texas - South Plains Area!

