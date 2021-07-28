Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

ATM stolen from Lone Star Amphitheater Monday

Lone Star Amphitheater
Lone Star Amphitheater(Lone Star Amphitheater)
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to the Lone Star Amphitheater, 602 E 19th St., in response to a report for a stolen ATM on Monday, July 26.

Upon arrival, Police spoke the a general manager who advised the suspect approached from an unknown direction and intentionally stole the ATM between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The general manager told police the last known ping for the ATM was in the 1700 block of 38th St. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect or the ATM.

Surveillance in the are was unknown and the suspect has not been located as of this time.

The ATM was entered into the database and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Darren Caudillo, 21, of Lubbock
Lubbock man indicted on charge of sexual assault of a child
A Lubbock man took a plead deal and avoided a murder charge from 2016.
Lubbock man avoids murder charge with plea deal, sentenced to 40 years
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Big 12 Commissioner releases statement on Texas and Oklahoma SEC request
Pedro Duarte Jr., 37, of Lubbock
Lubbock man federally indicted on charge of attempted enticement of a minor

Latest News

Former Texas Tech men's golfers Mito Pereira and Hurly Long have earned the honor compete for...
Former Red Raiders set to tee off in Tokyo
Eduardo Salvador Nieblas, 31, of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of...
Lubbock man pleads guilty to child porn charges, sentencing date set
Lubbock County Detention Center
Some services unavailable as Lubbock County Detention Center updates system
Facial reconstruction of skeletal remains found in Lubbock
Lubbock Police seeking information on ID of partial skeletal remains