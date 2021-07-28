ATM stolen from Lone Star Amphitheater Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police were called to the Lone Star Amphitheater, 602 E 19th St., in response to a report for a stolen ATM on Monday, July 26.

Upon arrival, Police spoke the a general manager who advised the suspect approached from an unknown direction and intentionally stole the ATM between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The general manager told police the last known ping for the ATM was in the 1700 block of 38th St. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect or the ATM.

Surveillance in the are was unknown and the suspect has not been located as of this time.

The ATM was entered into the database and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.