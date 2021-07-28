Local Listings
CDC: Vaccines on Back to School List

By Karin McCay
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This tip to parents as kids prepare to start a new school year. Back to school shopping can bring headaches trying to find the right school supplies and this year, it could be more stressful than ever.

More schools return to in-person learning in the fall. The demand for school merchandise is high, and shortages are likely due to a pandemic pause in everything from manufacturing to trucking.

So now, the Better Business Bureau says beware of back to school deals online because scammers are taking advantage of desperate back to school shoppers.

Another item on your list before that first day of school? Vaccines.  The COVID-19 vaccine is only recommended for kids 12 and older but there are many other vaccines that are required, even before kindergarten with boosters for older kids, or they will not be allowed to stay in class.

The CDC has a really good breakdown of back to school vaccines and what parents need to know. Just go to https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/growing/school-vaccinations.html

