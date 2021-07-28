Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

The universities of Texas and Oklahoma submitted a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference.

If approved the schools will leave the Big 12 Conference in 2025.

SEC presidents and chancellors will meet Thursday to discuss the request.

The Lubbock City Council will not put proposed changes to the city charter on the November ballot.

The council blamed the delay on disagreements about the proposed changes and misunderstandings about the process.

Lubbock County reported 78 new cases of COVID on Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s all-around competition.

She is taking a step back to focus on her mental health.

There is no word on if she will compete in individual events next week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance.

The agency now recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks inside areas with high levels of transmission.

The CDC says new evidence shows vaccinated people may be able to transmit the highly-contagious Delta variant.

