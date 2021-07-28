Local Listings
Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock charter changes tabled for now, UT-OU conference moves continue, CDC updates indoor mask recommendation
Daybreak Today Live logo
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

The universities of Texas and Oklahoma submitted a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference.

The Lubbock City Council will not put proposed changes to the city charter on the November ballot.

Lubbock County reported 78 new cases of COVID on Tuesday.

USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s all-around competition.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance.

  • The agency now recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks inside areas with high levels of transmission.
  • The CDC says new evidence shows vaccinated people may be able to transmit the highly-contagious Delta variant.
  • Read more here: CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

