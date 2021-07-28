Local Listings
Dog Days of Summer. For now.

While the air temperature in the shade may not be unbearable, pavement may be much hotter. The pads on a dog's paws can burn in just 60 seconds.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Dog Days of Summer. Pretty much. It’s the time of year when often there is little day to day change in our weather. Sometimes for weeks on end. Today’s post looks at how long this pattern is expected.

I expect very little change through the weekend as an upper-level high-pressure area builds over the region. This will keep our afternoons hot and our rain chances slim. That said, highs will not be far from average and the rain chance will be greater than zero (but not much).

The potential for storms and rain will increase early next week. Concurrently, temperatures will peak below average for early August. Yes, August is just days away.

Rain yesterday, as expected, favored the eastern viewing area. Today it is likely to favor the west. A stray storm or shower, however, is possible just about anywhere.

Highs the next several afternoons will range from the low 90s in the far northwestern viewing area to the upper 90s in the east.

Highs early next week are likely to reach only the 80s, and perhaps only the 70s at some locations on some days.

Keep up with the latest - including current and forecast temperatures and any showers that develop - right here on our Weather Page. You can also keep up while on the go with our free KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. Search for it in your play/app store.

