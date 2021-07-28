Former Red Raiders set to tee off in Tokyo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even as the sun rises at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo , golfers Hurly Long (Germany) and Mito Pereira (Chile) can look back at their journey which came through Lubbock.

After playing his freshman year in 2014 for the University of Oregon, he transferred to Texas Tech the following year and finished off his amateur career the next three seasons. One of the highlights of his Red Raider career included a win at the 2017 Carmel Cup. Since turning pro in 2019, his greatest win has been in last October’s Italian Challenge Open Eneos Motor Oil- a tournament that spans across Europe.

At the 2020 Summer Olympics, Long is scheduled to tee off 7:03 p.m. CST (Thursday morning in Japan).

Pereira, who golfed for Tech in 2014-15, will start swinging later in the hour- 7:22 p.m. CST. After his one year at the Rawls Course, he became professional soon after. While competing on his home continent, Pereira took gold at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru..

Popular names joining them in the field of competition are four-time major winner Rory McIlroy (Ireland) and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

The Men’s tournament can been seen 5:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Prime Tokyo 2020 Olympics begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.