KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lugnut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lugnut, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lugnut is an 8-month-old Labrador retriever who has been with the shelter for more than a month.

Lugnut is house-trained but does not know a lot of commands.

Adoption fees for Wednesday, July 28, have been waived for Lugnut.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

