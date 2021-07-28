Local Listings
Local Korean Veterans honored and remembered on Korean Armistice Day

At the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Korean American Association presented two “Ambassador’s...
At the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Korean American Association presented two “Ambassador’s Peacekeeping Medals” to Lubbock veterans Oscar Follis, and Charles Lee Ratliff.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock veterans paused to honor Korean Armistice Day, Tuesday evening. It commemorates the end of the Korean war.

At the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Korean American Association presented two “Ambassador’s Peacekeeping Medals” to Lubbock veterans Oscar Follis, and Charles Lee Ratliff. Three others in attendance, Jessie Hatchett, Alvin Hollingsworth, and Larry Walker, received these commendations a couple years ago.

A representative of the Korean American association of Amarillo, Jae Ho Yi, presented the awards to the veterans.

“You will never be forgotten. The Korean war will never be forgotten. It was never forgotten and never will,” Yi said. “Generations after generations, you will be remembered, you will be thanked in one form or another.” the Korean representatives helped build a soldier’s cross at the ceremony. It honors nearly 40 thousand Americans who died in action during that conflict.

