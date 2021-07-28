LPD seeking information on ID of partial skeletal remains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the potential identity of partial skeletal remains located March 15, 2021 in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive.

Investigators have worked with a facial reconstruction artist to create a drawing of what the 15-30-year-old white or Hispanic male is believed to have looked like. He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring.

Anyone with relevant information can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring. (Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.