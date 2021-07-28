Local Listings
LPD seeking information on ID of partial skeletal remains

Facial reconstruction of skeletal remains found in Lubbock
Facial reconstruction of skeletal remains found in Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the potential identity of partial skeletal remains located March 15, 2021 in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive.

Investigators have worked with a facial reconstruction artist to create a drawing of what the 15-30-year-old white or Hispanic male is believed to have looked like. He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring.

Anyone with relevant information can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

