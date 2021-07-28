Local Listings
Lubbock man pleads guilty to child porn charges, sentencing date set

Eduardo Salvador Nieblas, 31, of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of...
Eduardo Salvador Nieblas, 31, of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who pleaded guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography is facing up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing date has been set for August 12, 2021 at 10 a.m.

According to the federal court documents in this case, Eduardo Nieblas, 31, pleaded guilty in April.

The factual resume includes details of the offense, saying on June 30, 2019, the KIK app received a notification that a user named edwardsnowden163 uploaded a video of child pornography. The video showed a prepubescent female recording herself in the bathroom, undressing, dancing nude and other acts.

KIK, which is based in Canada, notified the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center. The NCECC then forwarded the information to the Department of Homeland Security.

The user edwardsnowden163 was registered with KIK using an email address that belonged to Nieblas.

In July, investigators were able to track Nieblas to an apartment in Lubbock.

Later that year, in November, Homeland Security and detectives with the Lubbock Police Department served a search warrant for his address. During the search, 27 devices were seized. During the investigation, Nieblas denied any involvement in possession or distribution of child pornography. He denied posting the video, according to the federal court documents.

The next day, Nieblas called and asked if it was possible to speak further to clear up some things about his interview with law enforcement. He asked if he could take a polygraph to “make things right.”

A week later, Nieblas admitted that he may have some images of child pornography on one of the devices seized by the agents. When asked about the video, he said it was posted in a group chat on KIK from his account. He said he probably posted the video. He admitted to uploading approximately 20 images of child pornography onto KIK.

Nieblas is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is on a hold for U.S. Marshals. He has been in jail since June 17, 2021.

