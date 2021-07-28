Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an 11-1 season, the Anton Bulldogs lose two seniors to graduation, but four starters are back on both sides of the ball.
Anton is preseason ranked #10.
Head Coach Matthew Hoover has done a terrific job in his time with the Bulldogs.
This year’s goals including winning the District Title again and getting to play Thanksgiving football.
Anton will be tested in a tough District with Whitharral, Anton, Cotton Center and Lazbuddie.
