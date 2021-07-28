Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs
Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an 11-1 season, the Anton Bulldogs lose two seniors to graduation, but four starters are back on both sides of the ball.

Anton is preseason ranked #10.

Head Coach Matthew Hoover has done a terrific job in his time with the Bulldogs.

This year’s goals including winning the District Title again and getting to play Thanksgiving football.

Anton will be tested in a tough District with Whitharral, Anton, Cotton Center and Lazbuddie.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEC and Big 12
Texas Tech, Big 12 issue statements on University of Texas and Oklahoma not renewing after 2025
Source: KCBD Video
Victim identified in early morning shooting Saturday at Lubbock apartment
Nelly to perform at Cook's Garage in Lubbock, TX.
Nelly to perform at Cook’s Garage
Christopher Darren Caudillo, 21, of Lubbock
Lubbock man indicted on charge of sexual assault of a child
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars
Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars
Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors
Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors
Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars
Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars
Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds
Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds