Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off an 11-1 season, the Anton Bulldogs lose two seniors to graduation, but four starters are back on both sides of the ball.

Anton is preseason ranked #10.

Head Coach Matthew Hoover has done a terrific job in his time with the Bulldogs.

This year’s goals including winning the District Title again and getting to play Thanksgiving football.

Anton will be tested in a tough District with Whitharral, Anton, Cotton Center and Lazbuddie.

