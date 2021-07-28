Some services unavailable as Lubbock County Detention Center updates system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to technology system upgrades, the following services will not be available at the Lubbock County Detention Center during the listed dates.

Money deposits on inmate accounts will be unavailable July 31 through August 2.

Commissary services will be unavailable August 2 through August 4, but will resume weekday operations August 5, with an additional day of service to be provided Saturday, August 7.

Video Visitation will be unavailable August 1 through August 3 . A new video visitation system will be available beginning August 4, and will include additional methods of communication.

You can visit www.smartinmate.com to create an account and learn more about the new options.

