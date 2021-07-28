The United Family to hold job fair at Llano Logistics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family will hold a job fair for its distribution arm, Llano Logistics, on July 29 at 5801 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For the first 50 applicants who come in for an interview, Llano will be distributing a bag of free school supplies.

Llano Logistics has positions for both morning and evening shifts as well as premium pay for weekend and night work. Team members hired at Llano will also be eligible to receive a $600 retention bonus, as well as a quarterly safety & attendance bonus.

These positions start at up to $15 an hour. In addition, all positions will have access to the benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, vacation time, comprehensive insurance plans, weekly pay, career growth opportunities and more.

“Working at Llano Logistics offers an abundance of opportunities and will provide you with reliable, steady and consistent income for you and your family.” said Cash Eagan, VP and general manager of Llano Logistics. “We are truly trying to find people who are ready for a real chance at growth. This isn’t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”

Since the job fair will only be hiring for Llano Logistics, all applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

