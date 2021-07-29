Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout amid gender discrimination lawsuit

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to address its toxic culture.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By KABC staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) - Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday, pressuring the gaming company to do more to address a host of issues including unequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment.

Activision Blizzard is behind popular video games such as “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush.”

The CEO of the company backpedaled Tuesday after backlash over its response to a discrimination lawsuit in California. Bobby Kotick told employees the company’s response was “tone deaf.”

Last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a “frat boy” work culture, where female employees are faced with unwanted sexual comments and advances from male coworkers.

Several former employees have detailed their experiences on social media since the lawsuit was filed.

More than 2,000 current and former employees signed a petition on Monday slamming the company’s initial pushback against the lawsuit’s claims.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facial reconstruction of skeletal remains found in Lubbock
Lubbock Police seeking information on ID of partial skeletal remains
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
Lone Star Amphitheater
ATM stolen from Lone Star Amphitheater Monday
UMC Health System COVID-19 ICU unit
Frustration grows at Lubbock hospitals as unvaccinated COVID-19 patients increase
Hailey Dunn
Texas Rangers release heavily redacted investigation synopsis for Hailey Dunn murder case

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting on Native American voting rights on...
Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes
While the air temperature in the shade may not be unbearable, pavement may be much hotter. The...
Weather changes coming this weekend
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Trump supporters raise $5.7 million for Arizona election audit